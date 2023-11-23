WiiM has turned its focus to launching its first streaming amplifier, following the release of some music streamers this year.

The WiiM Amp was designed to deliver an “impeccable audio experience,” complete with hi-res audio quality, as well as the ability to connect to various devices including passive hi-fi speakers, home theatre surround speakers, and record players.

Setup was designed to be simple and easy, and once complete, the user will be able to stream audio through AirPlay 2, Alexa Music Cast, Pandora, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, Tidal Connect, DLNA, Deezer, and Qobuz. Also supported is Bluetooth 5.0.

The amp also has compatibility for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing users to control music selection, volume, and playback. It’s also expected to be Roon Ready certified in the near future.

Powered by a Class-D amplifier with 60W per channel (8ohms), or 120W (4ohms), with an ESS 32bit Hyperstream DAC, for “industry leading” low distortion, and wide dynamic range.

For physical connections, there’s an analogue RCA input, digital Optical port, and HDMI ARC. Audio resolution support is up to 24bit / 192kHz, with extra support for USB playback. There’s also an Ethernet port.

The WiiM Amp is available now in silver and space gray, retailing for U$299.00. It’s unclear if and when this will be released in Australia.