Australia’s win against India in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup saw the match become the most watched ICC Men’s World Cup of all time across Foxtel platforms. It’s up 46% on the 2019 tournament, and boosted streaming 800%.

The Australian World Cup campaign saw around 223,000 viewers watching each match, resulting in 494,000 viewers for the final match that took place on Sunday. This was up 225% on the match between England and New Zealand in 2019.

This match also became the most streamed event for Kayo ever, culminating over 2.5 million streams. It’s now ahead of the Kayo Sports – Day 2 of the Australia v India test.

Kayo Mini’s also highlighted two of Glenn Maxwell’s innings, including his 202 notout against Afghanistan, and his fastest ever World Cup century against Netherlands.

The small highlight packages saw 317,000 and 97,000 streams respectively.

Julian Ogrin, Managing Director of Kayo Sports said, “What a way to end an incredible World Cup. To see so many fans stream the match as the Aussies rose to a spectacular victory, from watching the live action on Sunday night to catching up or rewatching via our Kayo Minis, it was a fantastic night for Aussie sport.”

“And there is plenty more cricket to come. With the most comprehensive coverage across Summer, powered by the world’s best commentary team, Kayo Sports is the place to watch it all.”