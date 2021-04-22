HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Which Audio Industry Executive Wants To Be A Millionaire?

By | 22 Apr 2021

Wearing his bright yellow and blue bananas in pyjama’s shirt, Melbourne based audio and custom install executive Paul Clarke, who just had to get a plug in for his current employer Cogworks when he appeared as a contestant on the Nine Network show Millionaire Hotseat.

Clarke the General Manager of Cogworks who are currently looking to take on new audio brands, appear to get on well with Host Eddie McGuire when he spilled out how he used the old bananas in a shopping trolly trick, to send a message to females looking for a partner or date, which in the case of Clarke appears to have worked.

Recorded back in October 2020 the Clarke appearance went to air last night with Clarke answering two questions right but passing on what the minimum age for a ball boy at is the Australian Tennis Open.

Clarke is a former Pioneer, Audio Active and Interdyn executive.

See Clarke’s appearance on Millionaire Hotseat here.

https://www.9now.com.au/millionaire-hot-seat/2021/episode-37

<
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
