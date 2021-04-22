HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Aussie Marketers Upset By Apple’s Anti-Tracking Move Against Facebook

Aussie Marketers Upset By Apple’s Anti-Tracking Move Against Facebook

By | 22 Apr 2021
, , , , ,

While most Australians will be overjoyed to learn that Apple’s new security features aim to stop Facebook from collecting personal details from unknowing users, Australian digital marketers have warned such a move will disrupt the local advertising industry, making it far more expensive for small businesses to get the word out.

Apple’s upgrade to iOS 14.5 will see users have to opt in to such data mining and automatic tracking. This will make targeted advertising far less effective, a move that Facebook have threatened to counter with legal action.

Digital marketing Localsearch has told The Australian that this is an attack on small and medium businesses.

“The latest iOS update is another whack for small and medium-sized businesses running their own Facebook ads, Adam Boote, Localsearch director of digital and growth, told The Australian.

“It essentially means Facebook can’t get access to certain user data until the user approves for them to do so, which impacts targeting, and ultimately could drive lower returns on social advertising investment.

“Facebook is a business that needs money flowing in to keep operating. And the advertisers are those who allow the Facebook app to remain free for the general public to share thoughts, photos, and connect with family and friends.”

Of course, a business such as Localsearch has a vested interest in things staying the same.

“If businesses start to see fewer results at an increased cost from their Facebook ads, they’re either going to turn to professional agencies for help or stop using the platform entirely – and the less people who use the ad platform for advertising, the less revenue that will go to Facebook.

“As a result, the price of advertising on social is going to increase for small businesses, or we could see a day where we, as consumers, need to pay for certain features on Facebook.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Faces $50 Million Ransom For Stolen Schematics
Tile Slams Apple’s AirTags Item Tracking Push
Apple’s Optional Ad-Tracking Starts Next Week
Accessories Already On The Way For New Apple Products
Retailers To Benefit From New Apple Product Launches
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021
Amazon Google Industry
/
April 22, 2021
/
Ecovacs’ New Robot Has A Sweet-Smelling Feature
Appliances Cleaning Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
53% Of Cellnet Now Owned By German Distributor
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Which Audio Industry Executive Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Apple Faces $50 Million Ransom For Stolen Schematics
Apple Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021
Amazon Google Industry
/
April 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon’s domination of the smart speaker market isn’t as assured as it may seem, with three Chinese manufacturers closing in...
Read More