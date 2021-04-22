HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
53% Of Cellnet Now Owned By German Distributor

53% Of Cellnet Now Owned By German Distributor

22 Apr 2021

Wentronic a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics accessories and supplies, has finally taken over as the controlling shareholder in Cellnet an ASX listed distributor of goods to the likes of Telstra and JB Hi Fi.

An announcement to the ASX reveals that the German Company now holds 53% of the shares in Cellnet. Previously the shares were held by JP Morgan Nominees as custodian for Wentronics.

The European shareholder who is a major partner of HP trades throughout Europe offering a wide range of products.

From their Braunschweig base they supply retailers across the whole of Europe.

Currently Cellnet shares are trading at $0.71.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
