Wentronic a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics accessories and supplies, has finally taken over as the controlling shareholder in Cellnet an ASX listed distributor of goods to the likes of Telstra and JB Hi Fi.

An announcement to the ASX reveals that the German Company now holds 53% of the shares in Cellnet. Previously the shares were held by JP Morgan Nominees as custodian for Wentronics.

The European shareholder who is a major partner of HP trades throughout Europe offering a wide range of products.

From their Braunschweig base they supply retailers across the whole of Europe.

Currently Cellnet shares are trading at $0.71.