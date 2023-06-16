WhatsApp is on its way to soon allowing users to access multiple accounts on the same device, through a beta test currently being run within the Android version of the app.

A brand new version of WhatsApp Business beta showcases easy account switching between two or more accounts. Handy for switching between personal and work accounts.

“When you set up an additional account for the first time, it will be stored on your device until you decide to log out of the account, so you can always switch to it when you want.”

WhatsApp is currently adding the ability to use the same account on multiple phones, but now appears to be working on providing the opposite for greater flexibility.

At the moment the only way users can access different accounts on the same device is to use a copy of the app in order, the same way Instagram users can.

For instance, if a user tried to change the SIM in the phone, they would have the option to start a new account or stick with same number.

This proposed solution in the beta would offer greater freedom for individuals using dual-SIM functionality.

At the moment it’s unclear if the update will end up on the consumer version of the app on iOS or Android, however WhatsApp are really good with bringing long-requested features from beta versions to main versions.

Two features recently rolled out were Channels and Chat Lock, coming out in the last few weeks.