The future of automation is here right now – and in the latest issue of SmartHouse magazine, we delve into how this will change the way our day-to-day lives will operate in and around the home.

We step through how to set up your own smart home, take a look at the various hubs and virtual assistants from Amazon, Google, and more, give 21 secrets for mastering a smart lighting setup, and look at smarter security systems by Swann and Arlo that can protect your family and your property.

A smarter home is also a cleaner home, especially when you’ve got a little robotic helper vacuuming and mopping for you. We cut through the technical mumbo-jumbo in our special buyers guide and take a look at what cleaning features you need to focus on when choosing the perfect robot vacuum cleaner for your home.

It’s not just suction power these days either, its intelligent mapping, mopping, and even obstacle avoidance.

Even your television is getting smarter these days, and set manufacturers have now entered the battle to control what content we watch. With a number of new players entering the free ad-supporting television market, free-to-air networks going digital, and Disney, Foxtel, and Netflix all fighting for your subscription dollars, the TV landscape has never been so complicated. We try to untangle the cables and explain the lay of the television land in 2023.

We’ve buried the lede, however!

As one look at that beautiful machine on the cover of the magazine reveals, Lenovo has released the Swiss Army Knife of notebooks, which we run through the paces in an in-depth review. Spoiler: It’s a winner!

Elsewhere, we look at Motorola’s return to the foldable phone market they pioneered, check out Acer’s new game-changing Predator gaming laptops, take Nokia’s self-repair phone and kit for a test spin, and get inspired by Dell’s new lineup.

And, as usual, there’s a bumper crop of product reviews. We try before you buy.

All that and more in the latest issue of SmartHouse.

