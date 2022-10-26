HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > WhatsApp, iMessage, FaceTime Suffer Outages

WhatsApp, iMessage, FaceTime Suffer Outages

By | 26 Oct 2022

Fans of digital communication will have been out of sorts last night, as WhatsApp, FaceTime and iMessage all suffered global outages.

Apple has confirmed that the iMessage and FaceTime disruptions lasted for less than an hour, and were resolved by 12:15pm Eastern Time. (3am this morning, AEDT).

Meanwhile WhatsApp suffered a similar outage, with more than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour, according to Down Detector.

In all cases, users were unable to send or receive messages.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today,” a statement from parent company Meta said.

“We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience.”

 



