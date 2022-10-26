HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Co Employs AI To Detect Fibre Damage

By | 26 Oct 2022

NBN Co is trialling an early detection system that uses AI to detect damage to fibre cable, which it hopes will result in fewer network outages.

The operator is implementing a three-month trial of DigitalAsset from FiberSense, which detects underground frequencies that may be causing cable damage.

FiberSense CEO Dr Mark Englund said the trial will use “patented software based sensing portfolio to provide early warning and incident detection notifications that might impact critical infrastructure like the NBN from third party deliberate or accidental damage.”

FiberSense doesn’t interfere with other systems operating underground.

“We are excited to understand how advanced optical monitoring and diagnostic technologies like those offered by FiberSense can provide additional levels of insight into the types of field activities that might be detected and how the response process could work when these activities get dangerously close to NBN network assets,” NBN Co CTO Ray Owen said.

“It could mean fewer unplanned outages due to accidental damage and help ensure we are keeping homes, communities and businesses connected.”

The FiberSense system is currently being used by Basslink, TransGrid, and Southern Cross Cable Networks.



