Channel Seven has teamed with NBCUniversal to launch a new free-to-air TV channel focused on reality television and true crime: 7Bravo.

The new station will launch on January 15, and will feature key programs The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Below Deck Down Under, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, The Real Housewives of Dubai, The Real Housewives of Miami, Love Without Borders, and Real Girlfriends in Paris.

7Bravo will also port content directly from US favourite cable station Oxygen True Crime; the likes of Snapped, 911 Crisis Center, Buried in the Backyard, Exhumed, Black Widow Murders, Accident, Suicide or Murder and The First Mindhunter will be coming to Australia.

It will also include content developed by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

It’s part of “the biggest content deal in this country” according to Seven, a $50 million content deal that includes the 7Bravo launch, plus 2,000 hours of content for 7Plus.

“We are honoured and excited to join NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer in creating 7Bravo,” said Seven West Media CEO James Warburton.

“NBCUniversal is a global content powerhouse and the creator of some of the best-known and most-loved entertainment brands in the world, and we look forward to being the broadcast home to the next generation of the best new reality and true crime series to come. With its strong female appeal, 7Bravo is a great addition to the Seven family.

“Our new partnership with NBCUniversal is a great example of how we strive to give Australians more of what they want. NBCUniversal is one of the leading entertainment and media companies in the world and we can’t wait to bring 7Bravo and its amazing content to viewers.

Chris Taylor, MD, NBCUniversal international networks & direct-to-consumer and distribution, ANZ, added: “7Bravo will be the free-to-air home of binge-worthy and award-winning shows, the best Bravo franchises, E!’s awards show coverage and compelling true crime from Oxygen.

“Bravo is a powerhouse channel in the US and a successful FTA network in New Zealand; we know Australians are soon going to love being able to access the biggest and best entertainment brands all in one place – live and free, on 7Bravo.”