What Is It About Chinese Companies Like Huawei That Think They Can Cheat Lie & Mislead Consumers

What is it about Chinese Companies such as Huawei, that they think they can cheat, mislead, and outright lie about the performance of their products?

Last year we expose Smartphone Company Realme for trying to sell smartphones that were not certified for the Australian market, now Huawei has been caught out again trying to mislead consumers about the performance of their smartphone cameras.

In a blatant lie Huawei Australia last year used a Sydney press conference to show an image that they claimed had been shot with a competitors phone to their all new Huawei P30, it turned out the image shown here was not shot with a current model competitor but a three year old iPhone. We were the only media Company to exposure this attempt to initially mislead journalists and consumers.

Ironically none of the “Paid for” journalists at the event who had recently been on a Huawei junket to Paris with all expenses paid followed up on the dodgy comparison images.

Now the Chinese Company who has a track record of lying about the performance of their devices has been caught out again.

The Chinese brand who are currently banned by the Australian and US Governments because of serious 5G security issue about their devices and network technology recently promoted a photography contest with a video featuring impressive pictures that Huawei claimed were “taken with Huawei smartphones.” However, some of the pictures weren’t actually captured by a Huawei phone camera but were shot on a DSLR camera.

This is not the first time that Huawei has been caught out using expensive DSLR cameras to try and falsely represent their smartphone cameras performance.

Back in 2016 the Company was caught out promoting its Huawei P9 flagship, the company shared a photo on its Google+ page which at the timed they bragged was captured by the P9’s camera which they said was superior to both the Samsung and Apple smartphones.

Unfortunately for Huawei it turned out the shot wasn’t taken by a smartphone camera but was actually shot with a $4,500 Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera as per the digital code left in the image tag.

In a desperate effort to try an flog their new P40 Pro flagship the Company has again resorted to questionable practises.

Their latest controversial images were embedded into a Company promotional video for a Huawei’s photography contest in China.

However, Weibo user Jamie-hua, aka Huapeng Zhao who won second place in the 2018 iPhone Photography Awards with a photo taken with an iPhone 6 thought some of the photos looked like what he had seen before and decided to fact check.

He then discovered that two of the photos were shot by a Nikon D850 DSLR camera valued at $3,000.

Credit for the two contentious photos was given to photographer Su Tie.

The photographer has worked in a paid capacity with Huawei in the past.

We recall a similar controversy in January 2019 when the company released some samples shot in the artic by Su Tie that was purportedly from the Mate 20X’s shutter. Some of the pictures were later discovered to have been shot by a Nikon DSLR camera.

Huawei has since apologized on Weibo, saying that the photos were “wrongly marked” due to “an oversight by the editor.” This is the same excuse they used in 2016.

Executives are now claiming that the exposed images were intended to encourage people to share their works on Huawei’s online gallery.

The company has now updated the original video to remove the line that says the photos came from Huawei phones.