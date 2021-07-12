HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Westfield Owner Offers Rent Relief To Sydney Tenants

Westfield Owner Offers Rent Relief To Sydney Tenants

By | 12 Jul 2021
,

Scentre Group, owners of Westfield shopping centres in Australia, has assured its tenants that rent deferrals will again be available to struggling businesses.

Scentre chief executive Peter Allen sent a sympathetic memo to all tenants.

“It’s especially tough for our SME retail partners or ‘mum and dad’ retailers in Greater Sydney. Many have temporarily closed as a result of the health orders while others have decided to close because of the additional limits on movement,” he wrote.

Westfield Sydney

“We are committed to working with SME retailers (aggregate annual turnover less than $5 million) to mitigate the short-term cashflow impact on their business during this time through appropriate rent deferral.

“We know from support already provided through the height of the pandemic that this is the cohort of retailers who need assistance.

“Where needed, we encourage our SME retailers to contact their Westfield centre or leasing account manager and talk to us about their individual circumstances.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Gladys Won’t Close Department Stores In Sydney
Sydney Lockdown Extension An Extra $1bn Hit To Retail
Consumer Confidence Plummets During Lockdown Chaos
Retailers Most Trusted Brands In Australia: Roy Morgan
Retail Turnover Is Rising In Australia
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Click Frenzy Owner Prepares For IPO
Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Scammers Rake In $7.25m Impersonating Telstra & Other Companies
ACCC Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Wesfarmers Makes $687M Offer For Priceline Owner API
Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Sony Moves To Expand Direct Sell & Cut Out Product Defects
Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Study: Smartphone Users Love Preinstalled Apps
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Click Frenzy Owner Prepares For IPO
Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Global Marketplace, owner of online-sale hub Click Frenzy, and e-commerce platform Power Retail, is eyeing an initial public offering next...
Read More