HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Click Frenzy Owner Prepares For IPO

Click Frenzy Owner Prepares For IPO

By | 12 Jul 2021
,

Global Marketplace, owner of online-sale hub Click Frenzy, and e-commerce platform Power Retail, is eyeing an initial public offering next year.

Before it does so, however, it will finalise the purchase of another e-commerce platform, a move the company says will boost customer sales and lift annual revenue to $20 million.

“Our existence is all about stimulating e-commerce activity and we see a lot of opportunity there,” founder Grant Arnott told AFR. He owns roughly 60 per cent of the company, with Tanarra Capital owning the remaining 40 per cent.

He doesn’t name the proposed acquisition, but hints it’s “a business we think gives us a much bigger footprint and access to new customers and a new market – we think it’s very exciting.

“It also significantly increases our revenue base,” Arnott adds, “which gives us a launch pad to keep growth going.”

Click Frenzy has 1.7 million subscribers, with a growth rate of over 40 per cent per year. It was founded in 2012.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Click Frenzy Inks BNPL Deal Ahead of November Sales Event
Click Frenzy Claims Major Impact On Aussie Retailers
Oz Online Spending Stalls
February Consumer Sentiment Rebounds
Let The Clicking Begin: Click Frenzy 2018
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Westfield Owner Offers Rent Relief To Sydney Tenants
Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Scammers Rake In $7.25m Impersonating Telstra & Other Companies
ACCC Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Wesfarmers Makes $687M Offer For Priceline Owner API
Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Sony Moves To Expand Direct Sell & Cut Out Product Defects
Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
Study: Smartphone Users Love Preinstalled Apps
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Westfield Owner Offers Rent Relief To Sydney Tenants
Industry Latest News
/
July 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Scentre Group, owners of Westfield shopping centres in Australia, has assured its tenants that rent deferrals will again be available...
Read More