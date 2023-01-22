HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Western Digital Tipped To Merge Deal Close Say Insiders

Western Digital Tipped To Merge Deal Close Say Insiders

By | 22 Jan 2023

Western Digital the owner of SanDisk is believed to be in advanced talks with arch rival Kioxia Holdings formerly Toshiba Memory, with a view to forming a new hard drive and flash memory business.

Insiders are claiming that the US and Japanese businesses are close to an acceptable business plan, which could well see both Companies merge with listings in both the USA and Japan.

Year to date Western Digital shares are up over 22%.

Back in August 2022, Western Digital made a US $20 billion all-stock offer fort the Japanese business, at the time it was reported that they would provide no cash to the Japanese firm.

In October 2019, Toshiba Memory rebranded itself as Kioxa with the business now claiming 20% of the global flash memory market.

Kioxa is ranked number two in the memory market behind Samsung, this includes the Western Digital business due to their current joint venture.

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives.

In the HDD market WD has a duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with Kioxia.

Under the terms being discussed, Western Digital would spin off its flash business and merge it with Kioxia, creating a publicly traded company in the U.S.,

The company would also list in Japan, claim insiders.

Western Digital management is expected to run the combined company.

A representative for Western Digital declined to comment. Kioxia couldn’t be reached for comment outside normal business hours.

In June, Western Digital announced a review of strategic alternatives following discussions with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Bloomberg News reported earlier month that Western Digital and Kioxia had revived merger talks, after discussing a pairing in 2021.

Western Digital rose 2.4% to close at $38.46 in New York trading Friday.

Kioxia, backed by Bain Capital and Toshiba and was spun out of Toshiba in 2018.

It’s the last Japanese chipmaker capable of producing semiconductors on cutting-edge production technology.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Western Digital Hard Drive Range A Must-Have For All
Western Digital’s PRO-BLADE Range Revolutionizes Data Storage
WD Launches World-First Wireless Charging Pad With Data Backup
New SanDisk Professional Storage Range Targets Creators
FLASH: Western Digital To Be Bigger Than Samsung
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Court Rejects Google Appeal To Drop $230M Fine
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
ACMA Granted New Powers Over Meta, Twitter, TikTok
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Sony Reinvigorate The Walkman Again
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Nintendo Increases Switch Production
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Streaming “Really In Its Infancy”, Netflix Boss Says
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Court Rejects Google Appeal To Drop $230M Fine
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Google has failed to avert a $230 million fine in an appeal to India’s Supreme Court which charged the company...
Read More