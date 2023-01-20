Google has failed to avert a $230 million fine in an appeal to India’s Supreme Court which charged the company with abusing its dominant market position in the Android mobile operating system.

Google’s plea for interim relief was denied although the court gave the company another week to comply with the antitrust order.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that Google had made the installation of its own apps compulsory on new handsets which it deemed anti-competitive.

The CCI directed the search giant to take measures such as allowing smartphone users to uninstall certain apps and letting them use their preferred search engine. The antitrust watchdog also levied a second fine of about $166 million for alleged abuses by Google relating to its mobile app store.

When imposing the fine, the CCI ordered Google to implement a slew of corrective steps by Jan. 19, to which the company responded saying the remedies proposed by the regulator would cripple efforts to get more people online.

The steps would alter the way Google has been functioning since its inception, hindering user privacy and making Android, which has more than 90% of the nation’s smartphone market, less affordable.

The CCI has maintained that Google has already implemented such corrective steps in other jurisdictions, such as the European Union.

CCI’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi said the Android giant is refusing to pay because its a third-world country.

“Their (Google) grievance that they cannot pay the fine is false as they have in 2017 paid over 4 billion euros in EU case. The EU court has also considered them as abusing dominant position,” he said.