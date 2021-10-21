HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Wesfarmers Stores Seeing “Pent-Up Customer Demand”: CEO

Wesfarmers Stores Seeing “Pent-Up Customer Demand”: CEO

By | 21 Oct 2021

Wesfarmers CEO Robb Scott has told shareholders that its retail businesses are well positioned to recover, with strong sales “demonstrating a level of pent-up customer demand.”

Bunnings, Officeworks, and Catch have seen the biggest growth in areas where they have been able to reopen, with Kmart and Target expected to pick up in the lead up to Christmas.

Scott praises staff for the quick pivot to online sales during the pandemic.

Rob Scott, Wesfarmers.

“It is pleasing to see that the investment and focus directed to these capabilities over recent years has enabled our businesses to continue to serve customers, even during periods of significant disruption,” Scott says.

“For example, on a year-to-date basis, over half of Officeworks’ sales have been online, and Kmart and Bunnings had online penetration of 21 and six per cent respectively.”

He added that its retail businesses are “well positioned” with stock for the Christmas trading period, despite global supply chain issues.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Grab A Sausage And A COVID Jab At Bunnings
Wesfarmers Acquire 19.3% Stake In Priceline Owner, In Bid To Take Over
Fitbit Charge 5 Now Available In Australia
Wesfarmers’ Priceline Takeover Thwarted By New Merger Offer
Strike Action Set To Cripple CE Supply, Retail Trading Threatened
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Panasonic Offer AV Solutions To Exploration Of Cinema
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
Toys ‘R’ Us Guarantee Next-Day Delivery As Parcels Pile Up At AusPost
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
LG Signature Partner With Sydney Dance Company
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
All Big W Employees Must Be Vaccinated
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
Bugger Strikes, Sydney Rail Is Going Green
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Panasonic Offer AV Solutions To Exploration Of Cinema
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Panasonic have been collaborating with the freshly opened Academy Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles to take visitors on an...
Read More