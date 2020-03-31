HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Wesfarmers Pitch To Keep Officeworks & Bunnings Open As They Exit Coles

Wesfarmers Pitch To Keep Officeworks & Bunnings Open As They Exit Coles

By | 31 Mar 2020
, , , ,

Wesfarmers who has not denied speculating that they are set to close down their loss making Target stores has said that they are selling a 5.2 per cent stake in Coles.

Currently the Company is pitching to keep their Bunnings and Officeworks stores open in Victoria and NSW open as State Governments, consider locking down all none essential retail. In NSW cases of Coronavirus have fallen to 117 a decline that has seen the Government decided to keep stores open. 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants to consider moving to close down all major retailers as part of her new, localised Covid-19 measures.

Both Officeworks and Bunnings have seen significant jumps in revenues during the past 4 weeks with management keen to stay open.

Their sell down of shares in Coles who are currently reporting record revenues will see Wesfarmers lose its right to have a seat at the board table of the demerged supermarket.

The sale will take Wesfarmers’ stake in Coles below 10 per cent, terminating the relationship deed agreed to with Coles at the time of the demerger, with Wesfarmers losing its right to nominate a director to the supermarket’s board.

As part of the transaction, Wesfarmer will retain its remaining shares in Coles for at least 60 days.

“We have been pleased with the performance of Coles since the demerger and the very important role that Coles is providing, and will continue to provide, to Australian households during the COVID-19 crisis,” said managing director Rob Scott.

“This divestment crystallises an attractive return for shareholders since demerger and further enhances Wesfarmers’ strong balance sheet position.”

Both companies will continue their FlyBuys joint venture, with both groups retaining a 50 per cent interest in the business.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Video Meetings Up 1000 Percent
A Story Of Four Magnets – And An Aussie Boffin’s Nose For News
Banks Coordinate On Relief Package For Commercial Property Landlords That Do Not Evict Tenants
NBN Co logo
Daytime Traffic On NBN Up 70%, Mobile Networks Up 40%
two hands holding a withings smart thermometer
Telehealth: Tech Healthcare Products To Monitor Your Health From Home
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Video Meetings Up 1000 Percent
Communication Content Coronavirus
/
March 31, 2020
/
NSW Govt. Techies Call For Help
Communication Content Coronavirus
/
March 31, 2020
/
A Story Of Four Magnets – And An Aussie Boffin’s Nose For News
Content Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 31, 2020
/
No Quarantine Cops To Prowl Aussie Streets: ScoMo Promise
Communication Content Coronavirus
/
March 31, 2020
/
Banks Coordinate On Relief Package For Commercial Property Landlords That Do Not Evict Tenants
ACCC Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Video Meetings Up 1000 Percent
Communication Content Coronavirus
/
March 31, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SYDNEY/SANTA CLARA:  Online or video meetings, in these blighted days of the coronavirus invasion, are very much to be preferred...
Read More