Wesfarmers Axes 100 Catch Employees

By | 6 Feb 2023

Wesfarmers has laid off 100 workers at its e-commerce arm Catch, ahead of its half-year financial report next week.

This comes after the division delivered an $88 million loss in FY22, managing only 1.4 per cent growth during a period in which online sales were booming.

“Like many e-commerce brands, Catch has made the difficult decision to reduce its workforce as the business adjusts to changes in online demand that has occurred following the Covid period,” a spokesperson said.

“We want to be as efficient as possible to drive value for our customers. Treating people with respect is our number one priority and we are providing counselling and outplacement support to impacted team members.”

Wesfarmers will deliver its first-half FY23 results on February 15, where the company will share more details on the redundancies, and how they will impact the larger business.



