‘We’re Coming Back’: Apple Plans To Re-Open Aussie stores

SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO: Apple will re-open its 22 Australian retail stores in one to two weeks. All of Apple’s stores outside of mainland China have been shut since March 14, CEO Tim Cook has said.

Cook made this announcement at the company’s presentation of its Q1 2020 results.

He said “just a few, not a large number” of Apple ‘s US stores are likely to open in the first half of May. The company will also assess other locations on a case-by-case basis.