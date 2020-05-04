HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > ‘We’re Coming Back’: Apple Plans To Re-Open Aussie stores

‘We’re Coming Back’: Apple Plans To Re-Open Aussie stores

By | 4 May 2020
, , , , , , ,
‘We’re Coming Back’: Apple Plans To Re-Open Aussie stores

SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO: Apple will re-open its 22 Australian retail stores in one to two weeks. All of Apple’s stores outside of mainland China have been shut since March 14, CEO Tim Cook has said.

Cook made this announcement at the company’s presentation of its Q1 2020 results.

He said “just a few, not a large number” of Apple ‘s US stores are likely to open in the first half of May. The company will also assess other locations on a case-by-case basis.

This follows a staff announcement made to Apple employees last week by VP Deidre O’Brien, who said the company is planning on opening “many more” retail stores in May. Cook also revealed that Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, is unlikely to open until at least June. – ChannelNews

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Expected To Climb 45% In Q2
Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks
COVID-19: Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Fall 13%
Apple Up 1%: Wearables And Streaming Offset Fall In China
NBN Co Extend 40% Extra Capacity Aid Till July
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COVID-19 Lockdown Set To Provide A Lasting Boost For App Market
Apple Coronavirus Google
/
May 4, 2020
/
Google Data Shows Growing Lockdown Fatigue Down Under
Brands Communication Content
/
May 4, 2020
/
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Expected To Climb 45% In Q2
Coronavirus Latest News Tablets
/
May 4, 2020
/
Acer PC Sales Soar As MSI Cuts Dividends But Future Looks Good
Acer Brands Latest News
/
May 4, 2020
/
Winnings Appliances Launches Virtual Showroom
Appliances Coronavirus Latest News
/
May 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COVID-19 Lockdown Set To Provide A Lasting Boost For App Market
Apple Coronavirus Google
/
May 4, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Sensor Tower has forecast that app spending will double to $171 billion by 2024, despite the COVID-19 economic downturn. The...
Read More