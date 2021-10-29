The tiny Wemax Go Pro portable projector is purporting to be the world’s thinnest ALPD FHD laser projector ever made, and at just one inch thick, it would appear the company has a point.

Laser projectors have come leaps and bounds in the past few years; no longer a bulky product of out reach for most consumers, the Wemax Go Pro projects 120-inch pictures in 1080p HD, using Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALDS) technology to project at 600 ANSI lumens.

If that all sounds like garble to you, just know that, according to Wemax, ALDS allows it to operate with 200 per cent more power-efficiency than a standard LED projector.

The Wemax Go Pro can work for up to 25,000 hours, and comes with Roku.

And it can fit in your pocket.

There’s no word on local availability yet, but it will come in a standard version, priced at roughly A$399 and a pro version for A$799.