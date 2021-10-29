HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Wemax’s Projector Lets You Carry The Cinema In Your Pocket

Wemax’s Projector Lets You Carry The Cinema In Your Pocket

By | 29 Oct 2021

The tiny Wemax Go Pro portable projector is purporting to be the world’s thinnest ALPD FHD laser projector ever made, and at just one inch thick, it would appear the company has a point.

Laser projectors have come leaps and bounds in the past few years; no longer a bulky product of out reach for most consumers, the Wemax Go Pro projects 120-inch pictures in 1080p HD, using Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALDS) technology to project at 600 ANSI lumens.

If that all sounds like garble to you, just know that, according to Wemax, ALDS allows it to operate with 200 per cent more power-efficiency than a standard LED projector.

The Wemax Go Pro can work for up to 25,000 hours, and comes with Roku.

And it can fit in your pocket.

There’s no word on local availability yet, but it will come in a standard version, priced at roughly A$399 and a pro version for A$799.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
HP Make Territorial Move Into Projector Market
Acer Hit Boss Level With New Gaming Rig And Projectors
Epson Launch New Full HD Projector with Chromecast
AmberTech Lose Optoma In Distie Shake Up
Integrate 2019: Fujifilm Debuts New Projector & Digital Signage
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Seagate Unveils ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ Gaming Drives 
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Battery Replacements Easier On New MacBook Pros
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Facebo… Sorry, ‘Meta’, Is Retiring Oculus
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Is It Time To Stop Buying BMW Motorcars?
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Afterpay And Zip Face Parliamentary Probe
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Seagate Unveils ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ Gaming Drives 
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Seagate Technology has released a new product line of Star Wars Mandalorian Beskar Ingot Drives.   The new line of PC gaming devices is created in collaboration with Lucasfilm. ...
Read More