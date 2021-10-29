Mercedes-Benz are offering what they call “State-of-the-art concert halls on wheels,” through a purpose-built Dolby Atmos car set-up.

This comes rolled with an optional Burmester 3D and 4D sound system, with 31 speakers and eight sound transducers.

Mounted into the seats, these will all be powered by two amps to deliver 1750W of seriously smooth-sounding power.

In 2022, the Maybach will be the first Mercedes-Benz to offer integration of what is said to be a superior multidimensional Dolby Atmos experience, with the brand’s S-Class models offering it soon after.

The Maybach has long been the car name to drop in rap lyrics. Kanye West and Jay-Z even destroyed one in the clip for their collab Otis. So it’s a fair bet this will be high on the must-have status symbol list for rappers.

Dolby Atmos was first seen in a car earlier this year, in the Lucid Air electric vehicle, which offered the multi-dimensional sound experience through 21 speakers.