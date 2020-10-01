Western Digital has released a portfolio of new portable solid-state drives, with two offering nearly double the speed of the previous generation.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable and SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSDs are available in capacities of up to 2TB. The flagship Extreme PRO Portable offers up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds, while the Extreme Portable can perform at up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds.

Both models feature up to two-metre drop protection and an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, compatibility with a variety of USB-C smartphones, and enhanced security including password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Additionally, the Extreme PRO Portable has a forged aluminium chassis, which acts as a heatsink.

Also available is the more affordable SanDisk Portable SSD, with write speeds up to 520MB/s. The range offers a variety of options for home and professional users, according to Brian Pridgeon, director of marketing, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital.

“For our customers, life is an adventure and they rely on us to raise the bar across our portfolio when it comes to delivering powerful solutions to consumers and professionals alike.

“The SanDisk brand is trusted by professional photographers worldwide, which is why we continue to focus on pushing our offerings to perform at the highest level. We broadened our offerings, amped up the speeds and used robust materials in our designs to handle the best shots and the most demanding jobs,” he said.

The Extreme PRO Portable retails in Australia at $399 for 1TB and $749 for 2TB, and the Extreme Portable at $189 for 500GB, $319 for 1TB, and $629 for 2TB. The cheaper Portable SSD retails at $149 for 480GB, $269 for 1TB, and $529 for 2TB.