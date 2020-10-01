HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Optus Extends eSIM Support To App

By | 1 Oct 2020
Optus is extending its support for digital eSIMs, with customers now able to purchase Optus eSIMs online and connect via app.

The telco was the first to offer eSIM support to Australians in April last year, and now postpaid customers can buy Optus eSIMs over the web or through Optus stores and other authorised channels, and activate them through the My Optus app. Prepaid customers can also buy eSIMs at Optus stores.

According to Clive Dickens, Optus VP, TV, Content & Product Development, an Optus digital eSIM offers simplicity and convenience to customers.

“eSIM also eliminates the hassle of having to carry around both a work phone and a personal phone, and when combined with a physical SIM in the one device, provides an enhanced experience allowing customers to make and receive calls from two different mobile numbers from two different carriers without the need to switch between devices.

“We know that our customers are also looking for new ways to make sustainable, environmentally friendly changes to their everyday lives, and by selecting to activate with digital eSIM, customers can save another bit of plastic from our oceans and another delivery truck on our busy roads,” he said.

Optus is rolling out its digital eSIM to customers over the next week.

