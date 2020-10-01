HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Could It Be True? iPhone 12 Rumoured To Not Include Free AirPods

Could It Be True? iPhone 12 Rumoured To Not Include Free AirPods

By | 1 Oct 2020
, ,

In a move that could see other smartphone carriers reign supreme in the accessories department, Apple has seemingly backtracked on its plan to offer free AirPods to iPhone 12 customers.

A minor code adjustment in the iOS 14.2 update seems to suggest the 12 models will not come with earbuds or even wall power adapters in the box.

According to MacRumours, in earlier versions of the iOS Apple had initially described the earphones as being ‘supplied;, however a code tweak saw the word ‘supplied’ completely removed.

“To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories,” the wording now reads.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested back in May that Apple may be looking to introduce an AirPod promotion to coincide with the release of the iPhone 12.

Current iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models ship with earphones and a connector to plug them into the charging port which replaced the headphone jack.

In another tradition-breaking move, Apple may also only provide a USB lightening cable and no wall adapter.

This could very well be the case after Apple sold the the Apple Watch Series 6 models without a wall adapter.

Many Android devices, including the latest Samsung S20 FE 5G, offer a bonus pair of earbuds upon preorder.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Market In August
Will Tim Cook Stay At Apple? $160 Million In Stock Says Yes
24 Hour Shifts & No Holiday Breaks As Apple Tries To Deliver Production For New iPhone 12
Apple Stole Blood Oxygen Technology For Watch Series 6, Says Sensor Maker
Apple Services Outage Hits News, TV+ & More
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Tipped To Unveil New Surface Laptop This Week
Industry Laptops Latest News
/
October 1, 2020
/
Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Market In August
Huawei Samsung Smart Phones
/
October 1, 2020
/
Google Meet Will Stay Free Until End Of March
Communication Coronavirus Google
/
October 1, 2020
/
Smart Home Device Sales Up Amid COVID19
Connected Home Industry Latest News
/
October 1, 2020
/
Union Offers Peace Deal To End Dock Strike
Latest News Logistics
/
October 1, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Tipped To Unveil New Surface Laptop This Week
Industry Laptops Latest News
/
October 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Microsoft is tipped to unveil a new Surface laptop this week, with the rumoured 12.5-inch ‘Surface Laptop Go’ potentially launching...
Read More