In a move that could see other smartphone carriers reign supreme in the accessories department, Apple has seemingly backtracked on its plan to offer free AirPods to iPhone 12 customers.

A minor code adjustment in the iOS 14.2 update seems to suggest the 12 models will not come with earbuds or even wall power adapters in the box.

According to MacRumours, in earlier versions of the iOS Apple had initially described the earphones as being ‘supplied;, however a code tweak saw the word ‘supplied’ completely removed.

“To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories,” the wording now reads.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested back in May that Apple may be looking to introduce an AirPod promotion to coincide with the release of the iPhone 12.

Current iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models ship with earphones and a connector to plug them into the charging port which replaced the headphone jack.

In another tradition-breaking move, Apple may also only provide a USB lightening cable and no wall adapter.

This could very well be the case after Apple sold the the Apple Watch Series 6 models without a wall adapter.

Many Android devices, including the latest Samsung S20 FE 5G, offer a bonus pair of earbuds upon preorder.