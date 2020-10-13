Western Digital is releasing three new performance storage devices for gamers ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases.

The line-up includes the WD_Black D50 Game Dock SSD, the WD_Black AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-In Card and the WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD.

The D50 Game Dock SSD is priced between $549 and $1099 depending on storage size and has 2 x Thunderbolt™ 3, 1 x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 2 x USB-C™ 10Gb/s, 3 x USB-A 10Gb/s, 1 x Audio In/Out and 1 x Gigabit Ethernet.

It is purpose built for Windows notebook gamers and can handle speeds up to 3000mb/s, with capacity options of 0TB, 1TB and 2TB.

WD says the D50 Game Dock has integrated heatsink to cool the device while its running full-throttle, has Gen4-like performance on a Gen3 system and was compatibility tested with over 35 gaming motherboards.

The next product WD Black is set to release is the AN1500 NVMe SSD ADD-IN CARD, which is priced between $399 and $1499.

It has up to 4TB capacity at the most expensive level to store memory and can seamlessly integrate with most Windows-powered motherboards. The AN1500 can also support speeds up t0 7000mb/s with Gen4 performance.

Lastly, WD is releasing the WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD which is built for high-intensive gaming. Priced between $225 and $839, the SN850 has up to 2TB storage and can write speeds up to 7000mb/s.

The D50 Game Dock SSD will be available at retailers JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Office Works and Amazon from December. The AN1500 will launch October 22 and should be sold at all good computer stores and the SN850 (Non Heatsink) is set to be released November 5 at computer retailers too.