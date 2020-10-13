Lenovo has teamed up with Amazon to offer a three-month free Amazon Music Unlimited trial to its consumer PC and tablet users.

Available to both new and existing customers through the Lenovo.com website or Lenovo Vantage app, the trial will also come to new devices through the Lenovo Welcome setup process starting next month.

“Through this exclusive trial offer, Lenovo customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited will have access to more than 60 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations, all ad-free.

“Those who sign up will gain access to all the features within Amazon Music Unlimited, including offline listening, synchronized lyrics, unlimited skips, and more,” said Lenovo.

After the three-month free trial expires, subscriptions will continue at $11.99 AUD per month until cancelled.