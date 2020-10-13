HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Lenovo Gives Customers Three Free Months Of Amazon Music

Lenovo Gives Customers Three Free Months Of Amazon Music

By | 13 Oct 2020
, , , , ,

Lenovo has teamed up with Amazon to offer a three-month free Amazon Music Unlimited trial to its consumer PC and tablet users.

Available to both new and existing customers through the Lenovo.com website or Lenovo Vantage app, the trial will also come to new devices through the Lenovo Welcome setup process starting next month.

“Through this exclusive trial offer, Lenovo customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited will have access to more than 60 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations, all ad-free.

“Those who sign up will gain access to all the features within Amazon Music Unlimited, including offline listening, synchronized lyrics, unlimited skips, and more,” said Lenovo.

After the three-month free trial expires, subscriptions will continue at $11.99 AUD per month until cancelled.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo Owned Motorola Gets Into The TV & Appliance Markets
Former App Store Boss Claims Apple Arcade Violates Policy
Amazon Prime Day Tipped To Hit $9.9B Despite COVID Crisis
Amazon Brings Counterfeit Transparency Program To Australia
Amazon’s Ring Smart Doorbell Glitch Spooks Owners
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
WD Black Adds Three New Storage Drives In Time For PS5 And Xbox Launch
Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
LG Ramps Up Streaming Apps On webOS Smart TVs
4K TV Display Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Q Acoustic Launches Active Speakers That Look Like Council Speed Cameras
24Bit Media Players Compact Speakers Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Samsung Pay Adds Eftpos As Mobile Transactions Surge
Latest News Point Of Sale Sales & Marketing
/
October 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
George O’Neill has been appointed as the new Marketing Director at Delonghi ANZ. O’Neill has a proven pedigree when it...
Read More