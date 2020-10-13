HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director

BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director

By | 13 Oct 2020
, ,

George O’Neill has been appointed as the new Marketing Director at Delonghi ANZ.

O’Neill has a proven pedigree when it comes to marketing having worked as the Global Marketing Director of Blackmores Group and prior to that as Marketing Director Asia Pacific at James Hardie.

During his career he also worked as a Brand Manager at Proctor & Gamble and as a Group Business Manager at Unilever. He also gained sales experience as an Account Manager at Gillette.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Bing Lee Goes Live With Early Black Friday Deals
De’Longhi Hire Former Dyson Marketing Director
ALDI Unveil $130 De’Longhi Kettle & Toaster Combo
EXCLUSIVE:Delonghi To Open Experience Centre As Profits & Revenues Rise
Smeg Appoints New Head Of Marketing
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

WD Black Adds Three New Storage Drives In Time For PS5 And Xbox Launch
Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Lenovo Gives Customers Three Free Months Of Amazon Music
Amazon Brands Content
/
October 13, 2020
/
LG Ramps Up Streaming Apps On webOS Smart TVs
4K TV Display Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Q Acoustic Launches Active Speakers That Look Like Council Speed Cameras
24Bit Media Players Compact Speakers Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Samsung Pay Adds Eftpos As Mobile Transactions Surge
Latest News Point Of Sale Sales & Marketing
/
October 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

WD Black Adds Three New Storage Drives In Time For PS5 And Xbox Launch
Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Western Digital is releasing three new performance storage devices for gamers ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X...
Read More