George O’Neill has been appointed as the new Marketing Director at Delonghi ANZ.

O’Neill has a proven pedigree when it comes to marketing having worked as the Global Marketing Director of Blackmores Group and prior to that as Marketing Director Asia Pacific at James Hardie.

During his career he also worked as a Brand Manager at Proctor & Gamble and as a Group Business Manager at Unilever. He also gained sales experience as an Account Manager at Gillette.