Tonight, Jeff Bezos, and three other passengers, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen, will fly to the edge of space

The live broadcast begins at 9:30pm tonight, about ninety minute before launch, and can be watched below.

Bezos and his crew will be launched 100km above the Earth’s surface, and will float around for roughly three minutes before (hopefully) returning to Earth.