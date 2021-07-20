The Federal Government’s industry advisory committee on cyber security has made several recommendations aimed at helping improve Australia’s cybersecurity posture in the financial year ahead.

A major focus of the report is new recommendations for safeguarding against supply-chain attacks.

The committee chair, Telstra CEO Andy Penn (pictured), said the Covid vaccine chain is currently the most important for Australia.

He added that Telstra had been working with government to monitor Australia’s vaccine supply chains for threats: a crucial precaution, given the criticality of the nation’s vaccine program.

Penn also warned that ransomware attacks are expected to increase as hackers branch out and recruit more would-be criminals to their cause, with cybercrime-as-a-service products.

The report recommends that the Government focus on priority areas, including cybersecurity awareness training and workplace readiness, as well as evaluation and measuring cybersecurity maturity.