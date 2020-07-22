HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Cybersecurity > Advisory Team Calls For Massive Boost to Oz Cybersecurity

Advisory Team Calls For Massive Boost to Oz Cybersecurity

By | 22 Jul 2020
,

SYDNEY: An Industry Advisory Panel established by the Federal Government to provide strategic advice on Australia’s 2020 cyber security strategy, has made no fewer than 60 recommendations, designed to bolster Australia’s cyber defences.

They are based on five pillars: deterrence, prevention, detection, resilience and investment.

The panel’s findings were unveiled yesterday by Telstra chief Andy Penn, who chaired the advisory panel. Other panel members included Tesla chair Robyn Denholm, pictured page 1, former US secretary of homeland security Kirstjen Nielsen, Vocus chair Bob Mansfield and NBN Co chief security officer Darren Kane.

On deterrence, the panel says: “We recommend that the Government establish clear consequences for those targeting Australia and people living in Australia …

“Strengthening the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s ability to disrupt cyber criminals by targeting the proceeds of cybercrime, derived both domestically and internationally, is a priority.“

Detection recommendations include a call for Government to establish automated threat-sharing mechanisms; and empowerment of industry to automatically block known cyber security threats.

Release of the report yesterday coincided with Cisco’s launch of its sixth annual global CISI benchmark report. It finds security to be a high priority for 91 percent of Australian leadership teams, but says Australia is lagging far behind in terms of vulnerability patching. – Stuart Corner

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Oz Gov Impersonation Scams On The Rise, Over $1.3M Lost
Twitter Under Attack, Shares Dive: Apple, Elon Musk, Obama Hit
US Top Sufferer From Serious Cyberattacks; Australia Sixth
‘Significant Cyber Incident’ Cost Pegged At $30bn’, Says AustCyber
NBN Slash 800 Staff & Merge Divisions
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
LinkedIn Slash 960 Jobs After COVID Hit
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Apple Plans On Being Carbon Neutral By 2030, Including Suppliers
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Aldi To Open 70 New Stores
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2020
/
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
Coronavirus Latest News Logitech
/
July 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
Connected Home Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung SDS has unveiled the new A30 Smart Lock, which will be available in Australia from 27th July exclusively at...
Read More