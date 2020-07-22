SYDNEY: An Industry Advisory Panel established by the Federal Government to provide strategic advice on Australia’s 2020 cyber security strategy, has made no fewer than 60 recommendations, designed to bolster Australia’s cyber defences.

They are based on five pillars: deterrence, prevention, detection, resilience and investment.

The panel’s findings were unveiled yesterday by Telstra chief Andy Penn, who chaired the advisory panel. Other panel members included Tesla chair Robyn Denholm, pictured page 1, former US secretary of homeland security Kirstjen Nielsen, Vocus chair Bob Mansfield and NBN Co chief security officer Darren Kane.

On deterrence, the panel says: “We recommend that the Government establish clear consequences for those targeting Australia and people living in Australia …

“Strengthening the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s ability to disrupt cyber criminals by targeting the proceeds of cybercrime, derived both domestically and internationally, is a priority.“

Detection recommendations include a call for Government to establish automated threat-sharing mechanisms; and empowerment of industry to automatically block known cyber security threats.

Release of the report yesterday coincided with Cisco’s launch of its sixth annual global CISI benchmark report. It finds security to be a high priority for 91 percent of Australian leadership teams, but says Australia is lagging far behind in terms of vulnerability patching. – Stuart Corner