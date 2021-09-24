HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vita Group Sells Its 107 Telstra Shops To Telstra

Vita Group Sells Its 107 Telstra Shops To Telstra

By | 24 Sep 2021

Telstra’s largest outlet licensee, Vita Group, is selling its Telstra-branded stores to Telstra, after the telco announced plans earlier this year to end its 26-year deal with the retail group.

The 104 single-retailer stores, as well as Vita’s Sprout business, will change hands for $110 million in cash consideration.

Telstra will also take on the employment contracts for Vita’s 1,100 staff members.

“This is a good outcome for all stakeholders and the fact that we have been able to reach transition arrangements that provide certainty of next steps and ensures value for all parties is positive,” said Vita Group CEO Maxine Horne.

“Vita has enjoyed a long-term strategic relationship with Telstra, in which over the last 26 years I believe both parties have gained significant benefit from one another.

“I am exceptionally proud of our people and the business we have built from the very first Fone Zone store in 1995 through to the significant portfolio of Telstra stores that our highly skilled Vita ICT and support team run. In addition, over this time, we have also created and developed the brand of Sprout Accessories, one of the largest accessory providers in Australia.

“All of this, in my opinion, will be of immense benefit to Telstra. With all that is happening across both the ICT and aesthetics categories, the time is right for both parties to move forward with their respective strategies,” she said. “In Vita’s case, this is focusing on the growth opportunity we have in front of us, with the Artisan network.”

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Telcos Accuse NBN Of Profiteering From Lockdowns
Comms complaints fall again, but small businesses still lose
Telstra Promises Two-Hour iPhone Delivery
Telstra Aiming For 95% 5G Coverage By 2025
Telstra To Mandate Vaccines For Workers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Surface Duo Set For Android 11 update… One Day
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Facebook To Go To Congress, Zuckerberg Goes Surfing
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Nintendo Releasing N64 And Mega Drive Controllers For Switch
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A series of training videos created by Apple have leaked onto the internet, and it’s going to make a strong...
Read More