HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Facebook To Go To Congress, Zuckerberg Goes Surfing

Facebook To Go To Congress, Zuckerberg Goes Surfing

By | 24 Sep 2021

With Instagram under fire about research they conducted and then ignored that shows it can increase depression and anxiety in teen girls, Mark Zuckerberg has taken aim at the New York Times over a video he posted on Facebook of himself surfing.

A story in the NYT alleges that while the Instagram controversy was building, Zuckerberg posted the video of himself riding what they called an “electric surfboard”.

But Zuckerberg shot back. “It’s one thing for the media to say false things about my work, but it’s crossing the line to say I’m riding an electric surfboard when that video clearly shows a hydrofoil that I’m pumping with my own legs,” he posted.

The report in question claims Zuckerberg approved a plan called Project Amplify which called for Facebook to use its news feed to improve their image with posts aimed at promoting positive coverage.

Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne also fired up, saying the newspaper was trying to “villainise” the platform.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the Instagram research that found “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls” has agreed to appear before a Congress panel.

Facebook’s global head of safety will also testify.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Facebook Focused On Hardware With New CTO Hire
Facebook’s ‘Oversight Board’ To Look Into Moderation Complaints
Facebook’s Smart Ray-Bans Under Investigation
Two Billion Facebook-Owned Apps Were Downloaded In 2020
COMMENT: Ray-Ban Facebook Sunnies A Direct Threat To Privacy
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Surface Duo Set For Android 11 update… One Day
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Vita Group Sells Its 107 Telstra Shops To Telstra
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Nintendo Releasing N64 And Mega Drive Controllers For Switch
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A series of training videos created by Apple have leaked onto the internet, and it’s going to make a strong...
Read More