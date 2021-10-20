Video games are now more popular in Australia than free-to-air TV, following the rise of streaming and the spate of recent lockdowns.

This is according to new research from the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association in accordance with Bond University.

Video games are also used as a social tool, with 75 per cent of Aussie gamers using them to connect with others during the pandemic. As a form of entertainment, gaming ranks second to streaming TV and movies.

“Video games were not just a vital source of entertainment during the pandemic, but also a means for connection, communication, and social interaction between friends and family, as well as education and comfort for children,” said Bond University’s Professor Jeffrey Brand.

“70 per cent of the participants lived in an area that experienced lockdown during the pandemic, and over a third of those participants said they played more video games. Nearly a quarter said that they used in-game tools to communicate with others, all new findings included in this year’s report.”

IGEA’s CEO Ron Curry said “for the first time since we started the Digital Australia research series, Australians preferred playing video games over watching free-to-air TV, second only to streaming TV and movies.

“More Australians are turning to video games for social activities and mental health, changing video games from a hobby into a larger cultural touchstone enabling families and friends to remain connected. Video games inspire creativity. We see people connected to gaming culture whether that be making games themselves, creating mods, watching streamers, or even attending concerts in-game.”

The average gamer is aged 35 years old, having started around the age of 23 – playing an average of 83 minutes a day.