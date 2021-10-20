Super Retail Group has announced that online sales increased by 96 per cent year-on-year during the September quarter, as lockdowns impact overall trade.

Online sales now make up 30 per cent of the Group’s business: click and collect grew by 163 per cent, representing 59 per cent of these online sales during the period. Interestingly, more customers opted for the click and collect feature than delivery.

Group sales increased during the quarter by 22 per cent to a record $3.45 billion, which accounted for an 80 per cent increase in EBIT, to $477 million.

Statutory NPAT grew during the September quarter by 173 per cent, year-on-year, while underlying NPAT increased by 107 per cent.

The Board declared full year dividends of 88c per share.

“As we stand today, the Group is in robust financial shape,” CEO Anthony Heraghty told stakeholders this morning.

“We have a conservative balance sheet with no bank debt and sufficient inventory levels to counter-balance global supply chain issues.

“We are well positioned for the Cyber and Christmas trading and excited by the prospect of a

nationwide re-opening of domestic travel and outdoor leisure activity.”

Heraghty credited the company’s “sharp focus on inventory” for enabling the online demand.

“We increased shipping container volumes by 54 per cent and our forklifts were working overtime, delivering 400,000 pallets from our distribution centres.”