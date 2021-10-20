Activision Blizzard says that more than 20 employees have “exited” the company, with over 20 others facing “other types of disciplinary action” following reports and complaints of widespread harassment within the company.

Activision Blizzard’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs Fran Townsend sent an all-staff email update explaining the company’s future “depends on fostering a company culture where all feel safe and heard”, adding that “we must earn our team’s confidence that, when they speak up, they will be heard.”

Townsend wrote:

“In recent months, we have received an increase in reports through various reporting channels. People are bringing to light concerns, ranging from years ago to the present. We welcome these reports, and our team has been working to investigate them, using a combination of internal and external resources. Based on the information received in the initial report, they are assigned into different categories, and resources are allocated to prioritize the most serious reports first.”

The company is continuing its investigation, suggesting that more action may be taken any individuals within Activision Blizzard.

Townsend also announced the promotion of Jen Brewer to Senior Vice President, Ethics and Compliance, explaining that Brewer has been “instrumental in helping me to reimagine how our investigative, training, and employee relations functions can work better together, along with the resources those teams will need to make our company better.”