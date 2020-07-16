US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that the US is set to impose visa restrictions on Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies, which he claimed facilitate human right violations.

“State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese tech companies like Huawei, that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses global,” Pompeo told a news conference yesterday.

“Telecommunications companies around the world should consider themselves on notice: If they are doing business with Huawei, they are doing business with human rights abusers.”

In the past Pompeo has previously described Huawei and other Chinese businesses as “Trojan horses for Chinese intelligence”.