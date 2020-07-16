HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > US Poised To Impose Visa Restrictions On Huawei Employees

US Poised To Impose Visa Restrictions On Huawei Employees

By | 16 Jul 2020
, ,

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that the US is set to impose visa restrictions on Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies, which he claimed facilitate human right violations.

“State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese tech companies like Huawei, that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses global,” Pompeo told a news conference yesterday.

“Telecommunications companies around the world should consider themselves on notice: If they are doing business with Huawei, they are doing business with human rights abusers.”

In the past Pompeo has previously described Huawei and other Chinese businesses as “Trojan horses for Chinese intelligence”.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Banned Huawei Lifts Revenue With Support From Chinese Market
Revealed: Chinese Government Has Captured Vast Amounts Of Personal Data
TikTok Braces For Oz Parliamentary Committee After India Ban
Optus & Vodafone TPG Gamble With Huawei Gear Claims Former US National Security Advisor
Apple Close 30 More Stores, Shares Drop
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Govt Lifts Worker Re-Skill Aid As Unemployment Hits 7.4%
Industry Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/
WFH Survey: 70% Of Corporate Employees Have Bought Tech Since COVID
Coronavirus Latest News Office
/
July 16, 2020
/
Facebook Takes on YouTube With Licensed Music Deal
Content Facebook Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/
Twitter Under Attack, Shares Dive: Apple, Elon Musk, Obama Hit
Communication Content Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/
Zoom Enter Hardware Game With WFH Touchscreen Device
Hardware Latest News Office
/
July 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Govt Lifts Worker Re-Skill Aid As Unemployment Hits 7.4%
Industry Latest News
/
July 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to 7.4% in June, up from 7.1% in May according to latest ABS numbers. It comes...
Read More