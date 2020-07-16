HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Twitter Under Attack, Shares Dive: Apple, Elon Musk, Obama Hit

Twitter Under Attack, Shares Dive: Apple, Elon Musk, Obama Hit

By | 16 Jul 2020
Shares in Twitter have dived following an unprecedented hack, with a several high-profile accounts (including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Barack Obama) hijacked to solicit a bitcoin scam.

Apple’s (@apple) Twitter account was also one of many companies compromised, though the Cupertino giant does not actively post on that particular account.

Shares dropped over 3% to US$35.67 in after hours trading, with the severity of the attack prompting speculation of an internal security breach, and concern over its depth.

“We are giving back to our community. We support Bitcoin and we believe you should too! All Bitcoin is sent to our address below will be sent back to you doubled!” reads the scam messages.

The link advised users to send US$1000 in bitcoin within 30 minutes, with the incentive of being sent back double the amount.

Other victims include the likes of Vice President Joe Biden, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos and Kanye West.

Twitter has responded by disabling all ‘verified’ accounts, as the social media giant continues to investigate and remedy.

More to come…

[Image: 9to5 Mac]

