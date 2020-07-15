Google has advised its game and app subscription service, Play Pass, is coming to Australia, and rolling out to Android devices this week.

Positioned as a rival to Apple’s Arcade, the service will cost $7.99 a month, or $49.99 for an annual subscription.

Play Pass offers consumers accessibility to hundreds of app and games, with reportedly no in-app purchases, upfront payments or advertisements.

Whilst the service is already operational in the United States, today’s news will see it expand to countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia and more.

Mobile games will include the likes of Terraria and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, plus a range of frequently used apps such as AccuWeather and FaceTune.

Used within the Google Play Family Library, a single Play Pass subscription can also be shared with up to five family members.

The news comes as smartphone and tablet makers broach for increased mobile game demand prompt by the coronavirus pandemic, and thinner more portable devices.