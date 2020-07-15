HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google ‘Play Pass’ Game Subscription Comes To Oz

Google ‘Play Pass’ Game Subscription Comes To Oz

By | 15 Jul 2020
,

Google has advised its game and app subscription service, Play Pass, is coming to Australia, and rolling out to Android devices this week.

Positioned as a rival to Apple’s Arcade, the service will cost $7.99 a month, or $49.99 for an annual subscription.

Play Pass offers consumers accessibility to hundreds of app and games, with reportedly no in-app purchases, upfront payments or advertisements.

Whilst the service is already operational in the United States, today’s news will see it expand to countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia and more.

Mobile games will include the likes of Terraria and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, plus a range of frequently used apps such as AccuWeather and FaceTune.

Used within the Google Play Family Library, a single Play Pass subscription can also be shared with up to five family members.

The news comes as smartphone and tablet makers broach for increased mobile game demand prompt by the coronavirus pandemic, and thinner more portable devices.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google Vows Fitbit Data Privacy Amid Govt Probe
Google Leaks Pixel 4a On Own Website
AFL & Google Extend Partnership For 3 More Seasons
Apple Fails To Materialize As Sonos Buyer, Google Reveals New Competitor
New High Speed Video Format Set To Save Streaming Costs While Delivering Fast 8K
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JAM Audio’s High-Value TWS Athlete & TWS Exec Earbuds Coming Soon
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
July 15, 2020
/
Google Vows Fitbit Data Privacy Amid Govt Probe
FitBit Google Latest News
/
July 15, 2020
/
Afterpay Inks Apple Pay, Google Pay Deal In Credit Card War
Industry Latest News
/
July 15, 2020
/
Google Leaks Pixel 4a On Own Website
Google Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 15, 2020
/
VIC COVID Cases Wipe June’s Gains In Consumer Sentiment
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JAM Audio’s High-Value TWS Athlete & TWS Exec Earbuds Coming Soon
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
July 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Jam Audio has unveiled two new earbuds – the TWS Athlete ($99) and TWS Exec ($119) – which will be...
Read More