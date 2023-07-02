HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Unlike Oppo Apple Pays For New Nokia 5G Wireless Patents

Unlike Oppo Apple Pays For New Nokia 5G Wireless Patents

By | 2 Jul 2023

After Chinese Company Oppo lost their wireless patent case against Nokia resulting in their smartphones being dropped by retailers in Europe, Apple has taken a different approach by signing a long-term patent deal for 5G wireless devices.

The new deal will replace the current license agreement signed back in May 2017, which is set to expire at the end of 2023.

Apple like Oppo, are well known for stealing patents and ending up losing in theft actions bought against them in courts will incorporate the new Nokia 5G software in their new devices launched this year.

The new patent license agreement covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies.

The terms of this agreement between the two companies remain confidential, however Nokia has said it will receive payments from Apple for a multi-year period and expects to recognise the revenue related to this new agreement starting in January 2024.

The Finnish company also said that the new agreement with Apple is consistent with its long-term outlook in its Financial Report disclosed on April 20, 2023.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said, “We are delighted to have concluded a long-term patent license agreement with Apple on an amicable basis. The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D, and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

Nokia’s patent portfolio is built on more than €140 billion invested in R&D since 2000 and consists of around 20,000 patent families, including more than 5,500 patent families essential to 5G.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Facebook To Launch Apps Marketplace
Sega Dismisses Rumours Surrounding Microsoft Deal
EU Defied By Apple For Antitrust Charges
Android SOS Feature Blamed For Influx Of False Emergency Calls
Google Ditches AR Glasses
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Largest Electrolux Investor Puts Midea On Hold, As Business Wobbles
Latest News
/
July 2, 2023
/
New Vacuum From Tineco That Vacuums and Mops Simultaneously
Latest News
/
July 1, 2023
/
COMMENT: Berejikilian,Optus’s Super Hero Is Kicking Down Doors & Telstra Hate It
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/
Facebook To Launch Apps Marketplace
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/
Bone Conduction Shokz, Launch New OpenFit Headphones In Australia
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Largest Electrolux Investor Puts Midea On Hold, As Business Wobbles
Latest News
/
July 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Electrolux who recently appointed their third sales director in four years in Australia are struggling, with the Swedish business initiating...
Read More