HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Uniti Brings Nokia Mesh Routers To Oz

Uniti Brings Nokia Mesh Routers To Oz

By | 15 Sep 2021
,

Telco company Uniti Group will be the first to launch Nokia’s Beacon wi-fi mesh routers in Australia.

The Beacon 1.1 is a Wi-Fi 5 router that uses algorithms to detect and mitigate connectivity problems such as dead spots in real time. Multiple Beacons can be added in a mesh to ensure whole-house coverage, and the network can be installed and managed from the companion app; meanwhile, helpdesk agents can see and solve issues on the home network quickly with the Nokia Wi-Fi Cloud Controller.

According to Anna Wills, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, service providers seldom have visibility of in-home network problems.

“A sub-standard Wi-Fi experience inside the home negates the benefits of excellent broadband service promised by providers and is increasingly the leading cause of consumer complaints.

“The Nokia solution, which is a combination of local and cloud-based Wi-Fi optimisation, helps achieve the best overall Wi-Fi performance for residential customers,” she said.

The Nokia Beacon 1.1 will be available to customers of Uniti’s FuzeNet, HarbourISP and Uniti Broadband brands.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
New Nokia 5G Device has Strange Shaped Camera
REVIEW $899 Motorola Edge 20 Pro, An Affordable Premium Smartphone
EXCLUSIVE: Serious Questions Raised About Nokia Smartphone Business
Motorola Get To #2 In Smartphone Market
Vocus Upgrades Optical Network With Nokia
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniden Gives Free Solar Panels To Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/
LG Shows Off New High-End Home Cinema Displays
Latest News LG
/
September 15, 2021
/
NSW Hits 80% First-Vaccination Mark
Industry Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/
Murdoch Buys TMZ For “Very Modest” Amount
Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone, sitting in the middle of its new range, may have a skinny form factor and price...
Read More