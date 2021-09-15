Telco company Uniti Group will be the first to launch Nokia’s Beacon wi-fi mesh routers in Australia.

The Beacon 1.1 is a Wi-Fi 5 router that uses algorithms to detect and mitigate connectivity problems such as dead spots in real time. Multiple Beacons can be added in a mesh to ensure whole-house coverage, and the network can be installed and managed from the companion app; meanwhile, helpdesk agents can see and solve issues on the home network quickly with the Nokia Wi-Fi Cloud Controller.

According to Anna Wills, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, service providers seldom have visibility of in-home network problems.

“A sub-standard Wi-Fi experience inside the home negates the benefits of excellent broadband service promised by providers and is increasingly the leading cause of consumer complaints.

“The Nokia solution, which is a combination of local and cloud-based Wi-Fi optimisation, helps achieve the best overall Wi-Fi performance for residential customers,” she said.

The Nokia Beacon 1.1 will be available to customers of Uniti’s FuzeNet, HarbourISP and Uniti Broadband brands.