Home > Latest News > Uniden Gives Free Solar Panels To Aussie Customers

Uniden Gives Free Solar Panels To Aussie Customers

By | 15 Sep 2021

Uniden Australia is giving its customers free solar panels.

The solar panel, valued at $79.95, is available to customers who buy one of a range of Uniden App Cam SOLO security cameras before April 30, next year.

The panel is more than a mere freebie, too, providing the cameras with non-stop battery charging during the day, meaning you’ll never have to climb a ladder to change those batteries out.

The solar panel is weatherproof, and easy to install.

“Uniden is increasing the value of its outdoor wirefree home security solutions by offering a bonus solar panel across the bulk of the App Cam SOLO range to optimally power a cloud based, full HD 1080P device,” said Brad Hales, national marketing communications manager at Uniden Australia.

“We encourage customers to take up the redemption offer and enjoy the bonus added value to maximise the benefits of solar, particularly leading into summer.”

The following cameras come with the free panel, via redemption:

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro (single pack)

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro (twin pack)

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro (quad pack)

Uniden App Cam SOLO PT (pan & tilt in black)

Uniden App Cam SOLO+ (single pack)

Uniden App Cam SOLO+ (twin pack)

Uniden App Cam SOLO+ (triple pack)

Uniden App Cam SOLO+ (quad pack)

 

 

