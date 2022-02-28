It’s been barely two weeks since Samsung launched its Galaxy S22 lineup at its own Unpacked event, and now the Korean tech giant has used this week’s Mobile World Congress to showcase two new laptop models.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 improve upon the last generation with sharper webcams and Intel’s 12th Gen Core processor.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro is available in both 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models – the larger model will feature Intel Arc graphics. There’s AMOLED display, a 1080p webcam, 5G and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity, and up to 21 hours of battery life.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a hybrid tablet/laptop model, with much of what you get in the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, aside from the Intel Arc and 5G.

Pre-orders for start March 18, with both available from April 1.