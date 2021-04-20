HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Two iPhone 13 Models Rumoured To Have 120Hz Screens

By | 20 Apr 2021
With less than 24 hours to go until Apple’s Spring Loaded event, rumours abound that two of the new iPhone 13 models will have a 120Hz screen.

Tech insider Ross Young claims both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have LTPO displays, which reduce blur when fast-moving graphics are being displayed. In other words, Apple are making a big play for the gaming market.

A 120Hz screen also saves battery life when being used for non-intensive tasks, another welcome feature.

Apple Watches currently use LTPO displays, so we know they have the technology handy.

If you want to watch the Spring Loaded event live, simply bookmark this page, and return at the lovely hour of 3am, Wednesday morning.

