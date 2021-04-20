HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Entertaining At Home Sets Retail On Fire

Entertaining At Home Sets Retail On Fire

By | 20 Apr 2021
, ,

An interesting thing has happened for retailers. The pandemic has certainly affected consumer behaviour mid- or shortly post-pandemic, but it’s also left a hangover that should last at least two more years, according to Angus McDonald, chief executive of Barbeques Galore.

Like Bunnings, Mitre 10, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi, Barbeques Galore is retailer that has benefited from the pandemic as consumers spent more time dining and entertaining at home. The result was record growth, with about $60 billion being redirected towards the hardware and homewares retail sectors, instead of being spent on international travel, events, services and other expenses related to going out.

McDonald believes these trends will continue for some time yet. There’s another element that bolsters this new-found super strength in sales, and that’s new home approvals. This mini-boom is expected to underpin continued sales growth for home-related retail.

While demand in some sectors, such as furniture and electronics, has started to taper off after record gains in the September quarter, Barbeques Galore’s same-store sales rose “well in excess” of 20 per cent in the March quarter and were up more than 20 per cent in the financial year to date.

McDonald commented to the Australian Financial Review, saying: “Even though we should expect some things will normalise in discretionary retail spending, there are a number of trends that will continue well beyond the immediate situation around COVID to create a favourable environment for our category.”

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Bunnings Underpaid Super Nearly 10 Years
Kogan Profit Up 22%, House Brand Sales Soar
Westfield ‘Amazon-Proof’ Centres, Ramps Up Tech, Lifestyle & Food
Exclusive: CE Vendors Respond To Harvey Norman-GFK Split
Retail Spend Continues To Rise
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big W Owner Boosts Stake In Data Company
BIG W Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
Fresh Headache For Nvidia ARM Buyout As UK Govt Wades In
Acquirement Latest News Nvidia
/
April 20, 2021
/
Facebook VP Shoots Down Quest VR Headset Rumours
Facebook Industry Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
Xbox Cloud Gaming On The Way
Cloud Gaming Latest News Xbox
/
April 20, 2021
/
JBL Launches New Kid-Friendly Headphones
JBL Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big W Owner Boosts Stake In Data Company
BIG W Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Woolworths Group has moved to take control of data analytics firm Quantium, putting down $223 million to increase its stake...
Read More