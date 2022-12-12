HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Twitter Relaunches Blue Tick Service

Twitter Relaunches Blue Tick Service

12 Dec 2022

Twitter Blue subscription relaunch kicked off today, with two-tiered pricing: one for the web and one for iOS devices.

The subscription comes for $8/ month on the web and $11/ month for iOS to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.

The information was published in a series of tweets by the company yesterday.

 

 

To start off, the service offers the blue checkmark after an account review. Users also get access to Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, and reader mode.

The “official” label will be replaced with a gold checkmark for businesses and a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Subscribers can also change their handle, display name or image but will temporarily lose access to the account until it is reviewed again.

 



