HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > More Leaks About New Samsung S23 Ultra

More Leaks About New Samsung S23 Ultra

By | 12 Dec 2022

A new filing has revealed a ton of new information about Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared on China’s TENAA database, which steps out a lot of the device’s specifications.

According to the certification listing, the SM-S9180 has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1440 x 3088 resolution, and 16.7 million colours.

The phone measures 163.4mm x 78.1mm x 8.9mm, and weights 233 grams, and sports 8GB to 12GB RAM, and storage tiers of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Perhaps disappointingly for Samsung fans is the 108MP primary camera confirmed here. Rumours abound that a 200MP camera would be the big feature in next year’s Ultra.

Assuming this is not the case, the 108MP is likely to be the same ISOCELL HM3 sensor in the S22 Ultra, and will be coupled with a 12MP telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 2MP sensor, and a 12MP selfie camera.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Major Management Reshuffle At Samsung
Samsung’s Upcoming Fingerprint Scanner 2.5 Billion Times More Secure
Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped To Get Larger Cover Screen
Samsung Planning Fast-Charging Power Bank
Samsung Doubled Foldable Smartphone Sales
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pixel 7 Pro Receives New Camera Update
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Aussie Apple Store Workers Plan Xmas Strike
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Wesfarmers Teams With Disney+ For Subscription Bundle
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset Launches Next Year
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Telstra Blames ‘Database Misalignment’ For Latest Privacy Breach
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pixel 7 Pro Receives New Camera Update
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google is now rolling out an updated version of Pixel 7 Pro Camera to offer users more control over its...
Read More