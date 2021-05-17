Twitter Is Working On A Subscription Service Named Twitter Blue
Twitter are working on a paid subscription service codenamed Twitter Blue, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse-engineers popular apps to see what future features are being worked on by developers.
Wong revealed the Twitter Blue service will cost $US2.99 ($4) per month, and allow users to ‘undo’ their tweets, and create collections of bookmarks. Wong says the company is working on a multi-tier system, with higher levels enjoying an uncluttered feed more akin to a news service.
Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021