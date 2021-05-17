A sexual relationship between Bill Gates and a Microsoft engineer which lasted a number of years has been floated as the reason Gates stepped down as director at the software company. Microsoft Corp board members felt Gates needed to step down as a law firm launched an investigation into the relationship. “Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” a Microsoft spokesman said. “A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern.”

A spokeswoman for Gates dismisses the link, explaining: “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably” and that Gates’ decision to “transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier.”

Bill Gates resigned from both the Microsoft board, and the board of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate, on March 13, 2020, citing his philanthropic work as the reason.

“Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with [Chief Executive] Satya [Nadella] and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals,” Mr Gates wrote in a LinkedIn post, on the day of his departure.