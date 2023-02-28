Twitter has launched another round of firings, culling its numbers by another 10 per cent, with less than 2,000 employees remaining at the beleaguered social media platform.

The company laid off “at least 200 of its employees” over the weekend, according to a New York Times report, which also noted the company’s internal Slack messaging service was taken offline last week.

Product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability were fired, along with the financial team, which was reduced from 30 to 8.

Elon Musk cut more than half of Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce in November, after which he told staff during an internal meeting there would be no further cuts.

This latest round of cuts came as Tesla stocks skied and Elon Musk again became the world’s richest man.