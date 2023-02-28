Google are boasting they’re finally bringing the Fast Pair feature to Chromebook, after delays integrating Bluetooth with ChromeOS – though they will only say it’s happening “soon”.

The move will obviously make it easier to hook headphones up to Chromebooks, and then switch between devices, so if you’re hooked into an Android phone through Fast Pair they will be automatically detected by your Chromebook.

The question remains, though, when will this be a reality. As Google only say in a new blog, “Soon Fast Pair connects new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap.”

When it finally does land, though, it will save users the hassle of having to trawl through settings menus, finding the headphones you’re engaging with, then pairing them. You also won’t need to disconnect another device first.

Instead, you’ll get a pop-up on your device asking if you want to pair a compatible accessory. This will occur even if it’s connected somewhere else.

You’ll also be able to monitor the location and battery of paired items.

Users are of course excited by this improvement, but the question remains why it’s taken so long, with the feature in the works since 2018, and earlier reports pegging it to launch in 2022, but it was absent from the ChromeOS update.